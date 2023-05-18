May 18, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The citizens of Mysuru are lamenting that the city of Palaces has been turned into a city of bad roads and potholes as the officials concerned are lethargic to complete the works already started and to fill the potholes. The bad conditions of the roads in some parts of the city has made commuting dangerous, complain the motorists.

Majority of the city roads are full of potholes and with the onset of monsoon, the potholes will be filled with rain water causing hardships to commuters which may result in accidents.

Many roads dug up to lay underground drainage and drinking water pipes are partly filled with mud and construction debris. Such spots have been exposed following recent rains, lament the public. The stretch from Kuvempunagar KSRTC Depot to Kuvempunagar Complex is dotted with potholes and has become a nightmare to riders.

The roads in extensions like Bannimantap (Jodi Tenginamara Road), Udayagiri, Shanthinagar and others which connect Mahadevapura Road also have a lot of potholes and the residents complain that despite repeated complaints to the officials concerned, nothing has been done.

The roads in Vidyaranyapuram are no exception.“The roads dug up for works are partly filled with mud. Even after months, the roads have not been asphalted, which has made commuting dangerous,” says a resident.

Same situation prevails on the road near Deaf and Dumb School in Tilaknagar. Though the UGD works were completed months ago, the follow up action is not taken up and the road has become non motorable, says a resident.

The aggrieved citizens have urged the officials concerned to complete the works immediately and make city roads pothole-free.