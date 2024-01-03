Laya Vidya Pratishtana’smonthly concert on Jan. 5

January 3, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: As part of its monthly concert series, Laya Vidya Pratishtana has organised a vocal concert by Pratik Bharadwaj from Boston, USA, at Sri Nadabrahma Sangeetha Sabha on JLB Road in city on Jan. 5 from 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

He will be accompanied by Vid. M.D. Arjun on violin, Vid.H.L. Shivashankaraswamy on mridanga and Vid.SharathKoushik on ghata.

For details, contact Mob: 94484-33988.

Profile: Pratik Bharadwaj is one of the pre-eminent young vocalists hailing from the Greater Boston Area. He started learning Karnatak Music at the age of 4 under the guidance of Guru Tara Bangalore in Massachusetts and has since developed a unique style centralised on exploring the intricacies around layam (rhythm) and swarasthanam while still maintaining a deeply classical core.

He has emerged victories in multiple events at the Cleveland TyagarajaAradhana and completed his arangetram concert at the age of 12.

Performing extensively in both India and the Greater Boston Area, Pratik has demonstrated his musical prowess on various stages.

Currently in the final year of a Computer Science degree at Carnegie Mellon University, he always strives to meet the demands of academia while maintaining a commitment to his artistic pursuits.

Upon graduation, Pratik is slated to commence a career as a Software Engineer with a firm in Chicago.