Leaders from Congress and JD(S) join BJP

November 3, 2022

Bengaluru: In a boost to the ruling BJP in the State, four top leaders from the opposition Congress and the JD(S) joined the party at the BJP Office here this morning in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and State BJP Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Former Tumakuru MP Muddahanumegowda and former State Vice-President of Congress Seva Dal Hanumantharao S. Javali, former MP and actor Shashikumar from JD(S) and retired Bureaucrat B.H. Anil Kumar, were among those who joined the BJP. Hanumegowda had quit Congress a couple of months ago. Ministers S.T. Somashekar, Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan and Byrathi Basavaraj, former Ministers Laxman Savadi and C.P. Yogeshwar, Rajya Sabha MP Jaggesh, State BJP Vice-President Nirmal Kumar Surana and others were present.