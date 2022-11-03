Gujarat to vote in two phases on Dec. 1, Dec. 5

November 3, 2022

EC announces poll schedule; Counting on Dec. 8

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India this morning announced the polling dates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled this year. The poll panel convened a press conference to announce the schedule. The elections will be held in two phases and the first phase will be held on Dec. 1 and the second phase on Dec. 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on Dec. 8.

The term of the 182-member Gujarat Assembly ends on Feb. 18 next year. Battle for Gujarat has intensified with BJP and AAP emerging as the top two players. In 2017, BJP won 99 of the 182 seats while 77 seats were with Congress. The ruling party is looking to secure its sixth straight term in the home State of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Citing the convention followed in 2017, the Poll Panel had not announced the Gujarat election schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh poll dates last month.

Parties must explain why they chose candidate with criminal background, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar while announcing the dates. Through Know Your Candidate App, voters will be informed about all the details, including criminal history and funds, of all the candidates.

The CEC said that if voters witness any untoward activities, like use of muscle power or money power, they can use the cVIGIL application to raise a complaint from the booth itself.

Since 2017, there has been a 100 percent increase in transgender voters in Gujarat. There are 1,417 third-gender voters in the State, Kumar added. We’re also trying to have a reach in certain red-light areas, he says.

There will be 51,792 polling stations and all basic facilities will be provided at all the polling stations. “No polling station will be on the second floor. In 1,274 polling stations, only women representatives, women police will greet the voters,” the CEC said.

Total number of electors on the voter rolls stand at 4,91,17,308 including 4,90,89,765 general electors and 27,943 service voters. 3,24,420 new voters have been added after having attained the age of 18 between Jan. 1 and Oct. 1, the CEC informed.