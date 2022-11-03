Global investors keen on cities like Mysuru: CM

November 3, 2022

Electronics Park to come up in Mysuru; New industries in Ramanagara, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari, Kalaburagi

Bengaluru: While Bengaluru is the preferred destination for global investors, most of the investors have shown interest for investment beyond Bengaluru, and new industries will now come up in Mysuru, Ramanagara, Hubballi-Dharwad, Ballari and Kalaburagi, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He was speaking on the side-lines of the three-day Global Investors Meet that began at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru yesterday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the inaugural function of Invest Karnataka, the Global Investors Meet, via video conference.

“Today, the industries are crossing the regional barrier. The dream of ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ is becoming a reality. Last week, the FMCG cluster to come up in Dharwad was inaugurated in Hubballi with an expected investment of Rs. 10,000 crore. It is going to provide employment to over one lakh people,” he said.

“Textile parks will come up in Kalaburagi, Vijayapura and Raichur districts, along with a pharma park in Yadgir, an Electronics Park in Mysuru and a Defence production unit in Tumakuru. Our aim is to contribute 1 trillion Dollars to the Prime Minister’s vision of a 5 trillion Dollar Indian economy,” the CM said.

The State has made achievements in the manufacturing sector, while it is also in the forefront in the fields of electronics, mechanical, energy, iron and steel sectors, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

“We have been in the forefront in IT/BT for the last two decades, which is why Bengaluru is called the Silicon Valley. The contribution of Karnataka to IT/BT exports is 40 percent and the maximum number of jobs in this field is created here,” Bommai said.

“Invest Karnataka will grab the attention of the whole world. Global investment will lay a strong foundation for the development of Karnataka in the next five years,” the Chief Minister said, as he termed the global investors’ meet as an important event where technocrats, young engineers, IT/BT experts, startups, educational institutions and global and domestic investors will be welcomed.

“We are expecting more than Rs. 5 lakh crore investment and the State’s high-level committee has already given clearance for investment worth over Rs. 2.8 lakh crore. This is our commitment to the investors and we are going to distribute the certificates of investment. We will sign agreements with the new investors and give all the required clearances in the next few days. Karnataka is taking a big leap in the industrial sector,” he added.

Proposals worth Rs. 8 lakh crore

Meanwhile, Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani said that the State received investment proposals worth nearly Rs. 8 lakh crore on the first day and is expected to go beyond Government’s expectation by the end of the three-day event.

Elated over the overwhelming response that GIM received on the inaugural day, Nirani added that the event was a grand success. “We are pleased that the GIM attracted 100 percent attendance and overwhelming response from all the stakeholders.”

“We have received investments worth nearly Rs. 8 lakh crore so far and we are expecting more by Nov. 4,” the Minister said adding, “These investments are expected to create more than five lakh jobs in the State. The Chief Minister will announce the exact number of investments on the concluding day. We will release a booklet containing the full details of investments, including the names of companies, places and the number of jobs that are going to be created.”