‘Learning in mother-tongue more effective’

February 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Observing that learning any subject, including Science, in one’s mother-tongue will be more effective, former University of Mysore and KSOU Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa said that this will also help in coming up with innovations.

He was speaking at science writer Dr. S.N. Hegde’s book release programme organised by Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota in association with Innovative, at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) on JLB Road here on Sunday.

Maintaining that the efforts to propagate science through Kannada is spreading far and wide these days, Prof. Rangappa opined that the accessibility to science via Kannada will be of supplementary help in learning science.

Asserting that Dr. Hegde’s works will help in understanding science in a simpler manner, Prof. Rangappa maintained that several students would have gained scientific knowledge earlier had such efforts been made in the 1960s and 70s. It would also lead to more scientific research, he added.

Recalling that when he was the VC of KSOU, many books were published by the University’s Prasaranga, thanks to the efforts of D.K. Rajendra and G.S. Bhat, Prof. Rangappa expressed disappointment that Prasaranga has reached the stage of closure because of declining intellectual patronage.

Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar spoke about the books.

The six books released were Vyayama Shareerkriya Vignananda Moola Tatvagalu (Authors M. Chandrakumar and S.N. Hegde), Nobel Awardees in Medicine – Volume 4, Nobel Awardees in Medicine – Volume 5, Tali Vignanada Tatvagalu, Kadalateerada Akasherukagalu and Jeeva Vyvidhya, Vanyajeevigalu Mattu Samrakshane (Biodiversity, Wildlife and Conservation).

Innovative President G.S. Bhat, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, social worker K. Raghuram Vajpayee, authors Dr. S.N. Hegde & M. Chandrakumar, Mahima Prakashana’s K.V. Srinivas, Herambha R. Bhat and others were present.