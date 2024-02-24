Training to forest staff on Chamundi Hill fire-fighting

February 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: With the onset of summer, the Forest Department faces heightened challenges in combating fire at Chamundi Hill. To address these, proactive measures and awareness programmes have been initiated.

Yesterday, one such programme took place at Tree Park, Alanahalli, at the foot of Chamundi Hill, where the Forest Department sought the active support of the public and staff to effectively handle fire emergencies. A training session was organised to the staff by the personnel of Fire and Emergency Services Department.

Spread over 2,000 acres, Chamundi Hill boasts around 5,000 species of trees, 115 types of butterflies, 180 species of birds, and 13 types of mammals, showcasing its rich biodiversity, thanks to conservation efforts.

Dr. K.N. Basavaraju, Deputy Conservator of Forests (Territorial), emphasised the need to strategically station fire engines at vulnerable points on Chamundi Hill, known historically for severe summer fires.

The primary cause of forest fires remains human activity. While natural fires occur mainly in dense bamboo forests, Chamundi Hill faces threats from human-induced fires, primarily due to the careless disposal of cigarette butts and other activities.

Special response teams have been mobilised to address emergencies swiftly, though challenges persist, particularly in accessing fire spots amidst rapid grass fire spread and limited routes. Regular monitoring of wind directions aids in understanding fire spread patterns on Chamundi Hill, he added.

Basavaraju highlighted that previous forest fires, including those on Chamundi Hill, often originated externally. Stringent preventive measures, including creating fire lines, continuous monitoring and extensive awareness campaigns, are now in place to safeguard forest ecosystem.

ACF Lakshmikanth, RFOs, DRFOs and other staff were present on the occasion.