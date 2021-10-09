‘Learning will not stop after getting degree’

October 9, 2021

Orissa University Chancellor Dr. P.V. Krishna Bhat delivers Graduation Day address at Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that learning will not stop at getting a degree, Central University of Orissa, Koraput, Chancellor Dr. P.V. Krishna Bhat said that students must understand that leaning is a continuous process and as such they should pursue their quest for knowledge even after completing degree, which is only an academic qualification.

He was delivering the Graduation Day address at the Graduation Day and 29th Annual Day celebrations of Sarada Vilas College of Pharmacy at Sarada Vilas Centenary Hall in Krishnamurthypuram here yesterday.

Noting that students, apart from becoming subject experts, must also try to bring about a transformational change in the society for the better, Prof. Krishna Bhat stressed on the need for everyone to always tread the path of truth in life and ethics in profession.

Regretting that western culture has deeply creeped into our society, he said that the influence of this culture is increasing by the day in our education and daily life, which is a cause of concern for our society.

Bemoaning that education today is getting increasingly commercial, he said that today, students who spend much on education, will only think of ways on earning it back when they begin their professional career.

Expressing concern over people chasing after money, he said that money has overtaken everything, including values, honesty and ethics, which is not good for the society.

Observing that the age-old family system in our country is getting disintegrated fast with changing times, Prof. Bhat called upon the student community to work for eradicating the numerous social evils that have been haunting the country for long.

Expressing concerns about increasing problems concerning aged population, who are becoming a neglected lot in our society, he said that though ‘Dharma’ meant Religion when translated into English, it has a larger meaning that incorporates certain values and virtues that are to be followed in the society.

Sarada Vilas Educational Institutions President Dr. B.M. Subraya, Hon. Secretary N. Chandrashekar, Members Ramachandra and Babu, Syndicate Member of Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences-Bengaluru Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar & Pharmacy College Principal Dr. Hanumanthachar Joshi were present.

‘Savi Chintana,’ the annual magazine of the College, was also released on the occasion.