Leave Chamundi Hill alone

March 24, 2022

By N.K.A. Ballal, Retd. Sr. Vice-President, ITDC

Chamundi Hill is back in news again. Of course, for all the wrong reasons. The political class is hell bent on construction of a ropeway on this hillock. This subject comes up every two to three years, gets shelved due to the vehement opposition and then again resurfaces.

Yes, ropeway is planned for the Nandi Hills which is a tourist attraction but Chamundi Hill is a pilgrimage centre and how can one compare both? Nandi Hills is 4,849 ft. above sea level and Chamundi Hill is 3,489 ft. above sea level. All tourists coming to Mysuru do not go up the hill but only devotees who are keen to have a darshan. Chamundi Hill is an eco-sensitive area; so it is better to leave it alone in peace.

A few years back I went on a trip to the State of Utah [West of USA]. This State is very rocky and rugged and is full of many a National Parks. My daughter took me on a visit to a very famous National Park called the “Delicate Arch,” a huge arch-like formation on a hill.

The Delicate Arch in Utah, United States.

The brochure had informed us in advance that the climb would be tough and one can view the arch from a point on ground itself. Nevertheless we decided to try climbing the rocky hillock — a 35 degree climb of nearly 1.5 km. They had provided us sticks to help us balance while climbing.

As we started the climb, the first km was very easy but it started to become quite difficult thereafter. The wind started to blow and there was no shade available for one to rest too. The Delicate Arch is surrounded by a huge rock and there is a small ledge of about 3 ft around the rock. One has to go on that ledge for about 100 metres to have a look at the arch — no railing support and one misstep your destiny is sealed. Slowly we inched our way to the arch and had a look at the natural wonder “The Delicate Arch.”

While returning back, I met a guard and asked him, “Sir, what is the reason you do not provide a railing on the ledge so that there are no accidents? It is quite scary and dangerous too.”

He replied, “We do not know how many thousands of years this arch has survived, sunshine, snow, storms etc. If we drill the area near the ledge and due to its tremor if the delicate arch crumbles, how many generations of people to be born will lose the privilege of seeing this wonder.”

“If you go through the brochure, we have deliberately mentioned the climb as tough and dangerous. If you are willing to take the risk, please go, otherwise the arch is visible from ground too. Have a look and proceed. A delicate eco-system needs to be preserved for posterity and we as citizens have to do it,” he said.

Chamundi Hill is not a granite hill but a hill with lots of loose soil and rocks. Some extra rain, the hill caves in and landslides occur. Imagine the amount of drilling required to put the steel columns for the ropeway? What happens if the hill itself collapses or multiple landslide occurs? Just because money is available in the “prashad” scheme, do we have to spend it on destroying a fragile eco-system?

Another scheme of providing railing for the hill steps. What purpose? Only the fit climb the steps and they do not require any support.

Instead of concentrating on Chamundi Hill, why not talk of renovating other tourist attractions which is very urgent. I am talking about Brindavan Gardens, the prime attraction of this region. This Garden is outdated, pathetic and crying for all the help. Why not spend some money for upgradation and renovation of this Garden?

Century-old Devaraja Market.

I do not even want to discuss Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings, our heritage structures. The Government in its wisdom has still not decided to reconstruct or renovate it using the existing structure. Even after so many years, Devaraja Market is still a prime international tourist attraction.

Though the University of Mysore has enough funds, it has not been able to maintain the Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion and the Kukkarahalli Lake properly. Sheer apathy.

When Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel was given back to the State Government, there was a tacit understanding that it would be privatised at the earliest so that it remained the “jewel in the crown” of Mysuru. Jungle Lodges and Resorts (JLR) was entrusted with the job of running it and is continuing to do so.

Iconic Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel.

Jungle Lodges is an excellent organisation but it just does not have the manpower or expertise required to run a deluxe heritage property. This property requires at least Rs. 80 crore to Rs. 100 crore for a complete renovation including the step gardens. If this state of affairs continues, Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel will become another State Guest House, entertaining all the Ministers and officials on a trip to Mysuru.

With a lot of fanfare a Film City was announced in Mysuru District. What has happened to it? Has the State Government appointed any high-level body to execute the work of Film City?

Ramoji Film City is a success story because it is a private enterprise. It is better that our Government enters into a partnership with a private giant like Universal Studio or Disney or some movie mogul for operating this venture.

I had mentioned several times in my articles on tourism that to develop tourism with minimum expenditure was to have a top-notch cricket stadium where international matches are hosted. The benefit of TV coverage is enormous. Last I heard both the State Government and bcci have agreed. Now what is holding the actual signing of the deal so that the ground-work can start?

Some months back Heli Tourism was announced with a lot of fanfare. What has happened to it? The helipad near Lalitha Mahal Palace Hotel now owned by the Wadiyar family is not being used for any purpose. Why not hire the ground and start Heli tours?

The Prince was appointed as Brand Ambassador of Mysuru some years back by our Karnataka Tourism Department. After that they did not have any inkling of how to utilise his services. Why not shoot some beautiful tourism spots in and around Mysuru like Melukote, Somanathapura, Gopalaswamy Betta etc., using his services.

Rajendra Vilas Palace atop Chamundi Hill.

Rajendra Vilas, the beautiful Palace Hotel on Chamundi Hill, is crumbling. Why the royalty is not leasing it out to a heritage chain is a mystery.

The list is endless. Brand Mysuru is just not Chamundi Hill. With the ten-lane National Highway coming up fast, the journey time from Bengaluru is going to be shortened and combined with the airport expansion, it is expected that many more industries may shift to Mysuru, adding to the extra population and its woes. What is required is top class infrastructure, roads, hotels, hospitals etc., to cater to the demand of the exploding population. To conclude, Leave Chamundi Hill Alone.

e-mail: [email protected]