Legal action against cricket betting racketeers: DCP

September 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: DCP Dr. A.N. Prakash Gowda has warned on initiating legal action against those involved in cricket betting.

Continuing, the DCP said that as a precautionary step, Special Investigation Teams involving Police personnel of all Police Stations has been already formed, who are monitoring such activities in their respective jurisdiction and collecting relevant information using advanced technology.

These Special Team personnel in plain clothes (mufti) are keeping vigil on lonely house, apartments, guest houses and service apartments. As the ACPs of respective Sub-Divisions are supervising the Special Teams, they are collecting information daily, he added.

The DCP has asked parents to keep a watch on their children and advise them not to involve themselves in cricket betting and urged the public to call the nearest Police Station or Police Control Room on Ph: 100 or 0821-2418339, if they come across any illegal activities and co-operate with the Police.

The DCP said that many youths after losing money in betting commit crime and to prevent youths from such things, parents and public must co-operate with the Police. He warned of initiating legal action against those caught in betting racket.

