Legendary Hockey player dies at 73
Sports

January 2, 2021

Former India hockey player and 1975 World Cup-winning team member Michael Kindo on Thursday died at the age of 73.

He was part of the 1972 Munich Olympics team that won a bronze medal, beating Holland 2-1. The Arjuna Award winner, Kindo was also part of the Indian team that won the World Cup in 1975 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In the final, India defeated Pakistan 2-1.

Once the backbone of India’s defence, Kindo spent the majority of his career fending off forwards from the goal post with elegant ease and authority that still remains an inspiration for many.

Kindo is survived by his wife, a son and two daughters.

