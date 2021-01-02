Reflecting on Hinduism as a Religion: A good read
January 2, 2021

Sir,

I am a regular reader of SOM and look forward to reading K.B. Ganapathy’s column. I particularly enjoy reading hitherto unknown stories of seemingly obvious legends, landmarks and artifacts in and around Mysuru.

Though I am not from Mysuru per se, I have close connections in that city and consider Mysuru to be cultural and educational centre in Karnataka, very much like Pune in Maharashtra.

KBG’s Abracadabra on Dec. 30, 2020 titled “Reflecting on Hinduism as a Religion and a Way of Life!” covers the topic after my heart. I am a student of ancient India, emigration/immigration of people and vedic civilisation in general.

I am interested in what is wheat and what is chaff in our civilisation (or dharma as practised now). Thus I am thankful for any educative article I can read. KBG has provided one such article and I thank him for the same. Looking forward to more articles from KBG’s pen.

– Govindaraj Kuntimad, Dallas, TX USA, 31.12.2020

