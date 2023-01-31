Leopard attack: Labourer injured

January 31, 2023

K.R. Pet: A 55-year-old labourer, who was involved in harvesting sugarcane along with others, sustained serious injuries when a leopard attacked him on Sunday morning.

The injured labourer is Jayaramu, a native of Nagati Belagola Taanda of Bhadravati taluk in Shivamogga district. He was working as a labourer and was staying in a temporary shed at Bommanayakanahalli in the taluk since four months.

On Sunday morning, Jayaramu and others were harvesting sugarcane grown in the farm land of Thayamma, wife of Hurigowda at Rayasamudra in the taluk, when the leopard pounced on him and injured him seriously.

The leopard fled after others created sound and Jayaramu was rushed to a hospital in the town, where he was provided first-aid and has been shifted to K.R. Hospital in Mysuru for further treatment.

Taluk Range Forest Officer Gangadhar and staff conducted an inspection and have placed a cage to trap the leopard.