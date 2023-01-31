Mitigate parking woes at Bus Stand

January 31, 2023

Sir,

Apropos “MCC proposes innovative precast multi-level parking”, I hope the authorities concerned will proceed positively without any delay by citing various rules and regulations.

This is definitely a long over-due proposal, which will mitigate the current woes faced by motorists to park their vehicles in the Suburban Bus Stand basement. Only very limited parking space is available in the basement parking bay and it is a herculean task to park the four- wheelers.

With the multi-level parking becoming a reality, the glaring lacunae in the faulty design of the basement parking at Suburban Bus Stand can be resolved permanently.

Hope the authorities concerned will execute a quality work within the required time-frame and help motorists coming to pick and drop passengers to bus stand.

– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 18.1.2023

