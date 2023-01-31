Mitigate parking woes at Bus Stand

Sir,
Apropos “MCC proposes innovative precast multi-level parking”, I hope the authorities concerned will proceed positively without any delay by citing various rules and regulations.
This is definitely a long over-due proposal, which will mitigate the current woes faced by motorists to park their vehicles in the Suburban Bus Stand basement. Only very limited parking space is available in the basement parking bay and it is a herculean task to park the four- wheelers.
With the multi-level parking becoming a reality, the glaring lacunae in the faulty design of the basement parking at Suburban Bus Stand can be resolved permanently.
Hope the authorities concerned will execute a quality work within the required time-frame and help motorists coming to pick and drop passengers to bus stand.
– K. Chandrahas, Mysuru, 18.1.2023
You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]
MCC Proposes Innovative Precast Multi-Level Parking
In response to above subject, as a citizen a suggestion to efficiently build and run multi-level parking for CBD Mysore.
MCC should initiate PPP model to build and run multi-level parking lot, rather spending from its exchequer, PPP model will reduce incurring loses while in construction period due to delays, additional variations due to inflation, poor quality of construction with poor amenities for customers, parking mafia post construction, harassing customers and mainly avoiding corruption at all levels for next 25 years.
Land should be leased from MCC to experienced vendor to develop and run for Multi-level parking lot complex for 25 years and post contract handover infrastructure to MCC. Vendor registration process should be very stringent.
Construction technical guidelines, civic amenities guidelines (like passenger elevator, escalator, washrooms on all levels) civil defense guidelines , should be floated from MCC prior to contract to vendor to comply, failure to do will result in termination of contract.
It should not only be limited to parking lot, since it is on main road and considering influx of tourist to Mysore city, it can have kiosk for police, tourism information center, basic amenities for visitors, prepaid taxi office, ATM’s, Tour operator kiosk, which vendor will manage to generate revenue.
@citozen
Waste of time, no one in the MCC. cares what you have written.
India is breeding as if there is no tomorrow, more cars and more congestion and more parking. Keep doing and bury Mysore.