Leopard, cub trapped at Jayapura, Ramanathatunga

January 31, 2023

Mysuru/Periyapatna: A leopard and a cub have been trapped at Jayapura in Mysuru taluk and at Ramanathatunga in Periyapatna taluk. A leopard, which had attacked and killed a cow and a sheep in the surroundings of Jayapura village in Mysuru taluk, has been trapped in a cage in the early hours of today.

The leopard was spotted by the villagers since three days in the village surroundings and the villagers had informed the Forest Department officials who had placed a cage to trap it in the field belonging to Siddanayaka in the village yesterday. The leopard, which walked into the cage, got trapped in the wee hours of today.

The trapped leopard will be released into its natural habitat after seeking permission from the higher officials.

In another incident, a leopard cub has been trapped in a cage at Ramanathatunga village in Periyapatna taluk on Jan. 28.

A leopardess, along with her two cubs, had stayed put in a farm land at the village and used to kill livestock during night causing fear among the villagers, who had informed the Forest officials about the presence of the leopardess and two cubs.

The Forest Department staff had placed a cage in farm land and on Jan. 28, a leopard cub got trapped inside the cage. Nagarahole Director Dr. Ramesh, RFO Kiran Kumar, DRFO Parvathi and staff, who reached the spot, shifted the cub to the Range Office and later released it into Devamachi Reserve Forest in Thithimathi, Kodagu.

