Yeshasvini Scheme: 30 Private Hospitals enrol in Mysuru

January 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: With the State Government re-introducing Yeshasvini Health Insurance Scheme, a total of 30 hospitals have enrolled under the scheme in Mysuru district.

There has been an increase in the number of hospitals by four against 26 empanelled earlier in the district, till the scheme was disbanded in the year 2018.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. K.H. Prasad told SOM: “According to Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act (KPMEA), it is mandatory for the hospitals to implement the health schemes of the Government. It should be included as essential service, as the Government provides Civic Amenities (CA) sites, water, power and other basic amenities to private parties (to establishment hospitals).”

Some hospitals are still reluctant as the tariff fixed by the Government towards providing various services under Yeshasvini Scheme are not feasible for them. However, it is made mandatory for any hospitals with 30 beds and above, to enrol under the Scheme, added DHO.

Under Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust, funds to the tune of Rs. 2,000 crore is set aside for the purpose of providing 1,650 various services under Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABAK) Scheme with 1,200 services already provided at Government Hospitals alone. In the case of Government Hospitals, the amount towards treatment will be borne by the Government by 50 percent, while in the case of Private Hospitals, it will be fully borne by the Government.

Citing example of how the Government Hospitals of late, are functioning with improved facilities competing with private sector in the realm, DHO Dr. Prasad said: “Till Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences started functioning in Mysuru, the State Health and Family Welfare Department, annually spent funds to the tune of Rs. 60 crore on reimbursements towards cardiac-related health services provided at Private Hospitals under various schemes in Mysuru district.” Recently, the State Government announced to re-introduce the scheme and had set the deadline of Dec. 31, 2022 for enrolment, which was later extended till Jan. 31, 2023.