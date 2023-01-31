People must look at selfless services of RSS: M. Venkatram

January 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader M. Venkatram has said that “People should identify the selfless services of RSS volunteers who rush to the aid of the needy in society and during natural calamities.”

He was speaking after distributing blankets and mats to the poor, under the banner of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at Gujarati Samaj Bhavan at Yadavagiri in the city recently.

“It is our utmost duty to respond to the pain of common people. Training is being imparted to RSS volunteers to inculcate the habit of service without expecting anything in return. Hence, they identify those in need of help in the society and rush to their help in a selfless manner,” Venkatram said.

Since ages, RSS is involved in creating awareness among the youths to develop patriotic spirit, love towards mother and devotion towards elderly people. More than living for self, we should respond to the pain of others, that’s what RSS is teaching its volunteers, said the senior RSS leader.

“Our volunteers had made preparations to distribute blankets and mats to the poor during winter. However, they were in confusion for whom to distribute. Now, with the help of local volunteers, they have identified over one thousand needy people and distributing articles to them. We have already taken up the service activities in all the districts including Mysuru, Bengaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad in the State,” said Venkatram.

The blankets and mats are being distributed to the poor as winter chill is heavy in different States across the country. Medicines are being distributed to the people suffering from various ailments. Even for those in need of other help, RSS volunteers will be in constant touch and will take measures to arrange tablets on the basis of doctors’ prescription, he said.

“RSS aims to provide services to people belonging to all sections of the society. All are Hindus including the women who have gathered here. Our main intention is to reach out to the people in distress,” said Venkatram.

RSS Sangh Chalak of Mysuru Region Dr. Vaman Rao Bapat said that “The volunteers should see God in every deeds. All volunteers should develop the quality of rushing to the help of distressed lot in the society.”

Blankets and mats were distributed to thousands of women on the occasion.

RSS leader Keshav Prasad, MLA L. Nagendra and RSS volunteers Girish and Umesh were also present on the occasion.