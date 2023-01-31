State-level Journalists Conference at Vijayapura on Feb. 4 and 5

January 31, 2023

MDJA felicitates KUWJA awardees from Mysuru

Mysore/Mysuru: Karnataka Union of Working Journalists Association (KUWJA) President Shivananda Tagaduru has announced that a two-day State-level Conference of Journalists will be held at Vijayapura on Feb. 4 and 5. He was speaking to the media at Pathrakartara Bhavan in Mysuru yesterday.

Sharing details of the two-day event, KUWJA President said that the Conference will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at 10.30 am on Feb. 4 at Mohare Hanamantaraya Vedike and Sri Basavalinga Swamiji of Jnanayogashrama, Vijayapura, will grace the occasion. “The KUWJ Conference is being held for the first time in North Karnataka. About 2500 Journalists across the state will participate in the two day event,” he added.

Giving more details of the Conference, he said that Minister Govinda Karajola will release the souvenir, Minister Murugesh Nirani will inaugurate the Cartoon Exhibition and Minister C.C. Patil inaugurates a Photography Exhibition.

“The valedictory of the Conference will be held on Feb. 5 at 1.45 pm. Minister J.C. Madhuswamy will deliver the valedictory address. Former CM Siddharamaiah will present awards to journalists under various categories,” concluded Shivananda Tagaduru.

Mysore District Journalists Association (MDJA) President S.T. Ravikumar (RK), who also spoke, said that 87 journalists from the district have already registered their names to participate in the State-level Conference and added that KUWJA is working for the overall development of Journalists. “I thank the KUWJA President Shivananda Tagaduru for catering to the needs of journalists. A Civic Amenity (CA) site has been allotted for the MDJA and I request the KUWJA President to use his good offices to provide financial assistance towards the construction of MDJA building. A District-level Journalists Conference is being planned to be organised at Gavadagere Mutt in Hunsur taluk,” he added.

Parvati, wife of T. Narasipura Journalist Manjunath, who died during COVID period in 2021, thanked KUWJA for the monetary assistance given to her family.

Journalists from Mysuru, who have been selected for the annual awards given by KUWJ for the year 2022-23 — M.N. Lakshminarayana Yadav, photojournalist, Star of Mysore and Mysuru Mithra; Dr. Kudli Gururaj, Special Correspondent, Udayavani; Avinash Jainahalli, Reporter, Vijayavani; L.S. Srikanth, Sub-Editor, Kannada Prabha; H.S. Sachith, Reporter, Prajavani, Hunsur; Mahi Mahesh, Chief Editor, Rajya Dharma — were felicitated on the occasion.

KUWJA Vice-President Ajjamada Ramesh Kuttappa, KUWJ State Executive Committee Member B. Raghavendra, former MDJA Presidents C.K. Mahendra and Amshi Prasanna Kumar, MDJA City Vice-President M.S. Basavanna (Anurag Basavaraj) and Rural Vice-President Dharmapura Narayan, MDJA Gen. Secretary M. Subramanya, City Secretary P. Rangaswamy (Ranganna), MDJA City Executive Committee Members Shivamurthy Juptimath and Machamma Mallige, Rural Executive Committee Member M. Narayan and others were present at the press meet.