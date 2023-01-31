Mysuru DCP transferred
News

Mysuru DCP transferred

January 31, 2023

Kodagu, Chamarajanagar get new SPs

Mysore/Mysuru: In the latest reshuffling of IPS Officers, the Government has transferred and posted M.S. Geetha Prasanna, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police -DCP  (Crime and Traffic) in city, as the Principal of the Police Training School, Mysuru and S. Janhavi, who was serving as the Joint Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as DCP (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru.

Padmini Sahoo, who was serving as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chamarajanagar in place of T.P. Shivakumar, who has been transferred as posted as the SP of Karnataka Powe r Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL – Vigilance).

She is the second woman IPS Officer after Divya Sara Thomas to be the SP of Chamarajanagar.

Kodagu SP Capt. Malachira A. Aiyappa, has been transferred and posted as SP of Intelligence Wing, Bengaluru and K. Ramarajan, who was serving as the DCP of Command Centre, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as Kodagu SP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching