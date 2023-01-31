Mysuru DCP transferred

January 31, 2023

Kodagu, Chamarajanagar get new SPs

Mysore/Mysuru: In the latest reshuffling of IPS Officers, the Government has transferred and posted M.S. Geetha Prasanna, who was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police -DCP (Crime and Traffic) in city, as the Principal of the Police Training School, Mysuru and S. Janhavi, who was serving as the Joint Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as DCP (Crime and Traffic), Mysuru.

Padmini Sahoo, who was serving as the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chamarajanagar in place of T.P. Shivakumar, who has been transferred as posted as the SP of Karnataka Powe r Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL – Vigilance).

She is the second woman IPS Officer after Divya Sara Thomas to be the SP of Chamarajanagar.

Kodagu SP Capt. Malachira A. Aiyappa, has been transferred and posted as SP of Intelligence Wing, Bengaluru and K. Ramarajan, who was serving as the DCP of Command Centre, Bengaluru, has been transferred and posted as Kodagu SP.