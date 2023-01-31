HC bins Graduate Primary Teachers temporary selection list

January 31, 2023

Bengaluru: The High Court (HC) has cancelled the temporary selection list towards recruitment of 15,000 graduate primary teachers announced by the Department of School Education and Literacy, at the ratio of 1:1. Besides, the Court has directed the Government to prepare a fresh list on the basis of income and caste certificates of candidates’ father.

Several hundreds of women candidates including Akshata Chowgala had moved HC questioning the temporary list of graduate primary school teachers prepared on the basis of income and caste certificates of their (women candidates) husbands. The HC bench led by Justice M. Nagaprasanna had admitted 90 such objections filed by women candidates, before passing the above order, yesterday.

Those who moved the HC had contended that ‘the temporary selection list includes names of those candidates who had even scored less marks than them. When they enquired with DDPIs, it came to know that the names of married candidates who had filed the income and caste certificates of their father than their husbands’ income and caste certificates had been omitted from the list and included under General Category.’

Senior Advocate Shashikiran Shetty, who had argued on behalf of such women candidates, had stated that “It was incorrect to classify such candidates under General Category without informing them. Moreover, the demand to file application attached with income and caste certificates of husband is against the law. Hence, the temporary selection list prepared on the basis of income and caste certificates of husband should be declared null and void.”

Background: Candidates who have launched a legal battle had secured good marks in written exam conducted for recruitment of Graduate Primary School Teachers (Class six to eight). They were eligible for verification of records at the ratio of 1:2. However, the Department of School Education and Literacy had not come out with any response. But, their names were not found in the temporary selection list prepared on the basis of ratio of 1:1 on Nov.18, 2022. Questioning the same, women candidates had moved HC.

Legal Opinion

Commissioner of Department of School Education and Literacy Dr. R. Vishal said that “In the wake of High Court order, the Department has decided to seek legal opinion. Selection list has been announced in compliance with existing norms followed by the Department since 1986. Hence, the next move will be decided only after going through the order copy of HC.”