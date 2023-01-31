Erring Revenue Inspector taken to task by Mayor

January 31, 2023

Fearing transfer, officer promises to complete process — pending for eight months — by 4 pm today

Mysore/Mysuru: The Zone-wise Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Adalat held at its Zone-4 office near Akashvani Circle brought to fore the laxity on the part of a Revenue Inspector (RI), who kept a Khata applicant waiting from the last eight months to fix property tax.

As Mayor Shivakumar cra-cked the whip, hinting at the transfer of the said RI, the latter promised to act on the request by today evening.

Jagadish, who had applied for Khata in the name of his wife Mamata, alleged before the Mayor, who was looking into the grievances at the Adalat, and said, “It has been since eight months since I applied for the Khata and RI Paramesh has been coming out with lame excuses to initiate the process, forcing me to run from pillar to post.”

Irked and visibly upset Shivakumar directed the Revenue Inspector Paramesh to inspect the spot and fix the property tax, on the basis of documents provided by the Khata applicant.

Mayor Shivakumar also directed his Personal Assistant to collect the details related to him (Revenue Inspector), to relieve him from Zone-4, alluding to his transfer. The Revenue Inspector, who was also present at the Adalat, was caught in a bind and came to his knees assuring to do the job by 4 pm today.

Another grievance was related to shifting of two to three bars and restaurants located near Panchavati Circle on Kalidasa Road and V.V Mohalla. However, the Mayor expressed his helplessness saying that the Excise Department issues licences after considering the location of liquor businesses while the MCC only issues trade licences.

A resident of Yadavagiri urged the Mayor to provide water round-the-clock against water being supplied for 12 hours currently, besides addressing the issues related to Underground Drainage (UGD) in the locality. The Mayor advised the grievance holder to build a water sump to store adequate water.

Corporators Bhagya Mahadesh, SBM Manju, Ravindra and C. Vedavati, Assistant Commissioner of MCC Zone-4 Chandramma, Development Officer Hemanand, Electrical Engineer Niveditha, Environmental Engineer Sridevi, Assistant Revenue Officer Manu and other officers were present.

Next Adalat on Feb. 3

The Adalat was also held at the Zone-5 office of the MCC near Basavanagudi Circle, Hebbal.

It was the third Adalat held since the exercise was launched on Jan. 20 and the second Adalat was held on Jan. 24. The next Adalat will be held on Feb.3 (Zonal offices 6 & 7) and Feb.7 (Zonal offices 8 & 9).