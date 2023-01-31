Parliament Budget session begins with President’s address

January 31, 2023

India politically more stable than other nations: Prez Droupadi Murmu in her first address

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu addressed the joint sitting of Parliament this morning, with the commencement of the Budget Session 2023.

The President reached Parliament House in a ceremonial procession. This was President Murmu’s first address to the joint sitting of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members after assuming office in last July. Soon after taking oath, she delivered an acceptance speech in the Central Hall of Parliament.

According to the convention, the President addresses members of the two Houses in Central Hall at the beginning of the year’s first Parliament session. Her cavalcade drove down Raisina Hills along with the horse-mounted President’s Bodyguards. She was received by Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries.

In her address, Murmu said people of the country will have to make an India which is self-reliant by 2047, 100 years of Independence. “By 2047, we have to build a nation that will be connected to the pride of the past and which will have all the golden chapters of modernity. We have to build an India that will be ‘Aatmanirbhar’ and capable to fulfill its humanitarian duties,” the President said in her address.

“In the nearly nine years of my government, the people of India have witnessed many positive changes for the first time. The biggest change has happened that today the confidence of every Indian is on top and the world has changed its view of India,” President Murmu said.

Today, through this session, I express my gratitude to the countrymen that they have elected a stable government for two consecutive terms. My government always kept the country’s interest paramount, and showed the will to completely change the policy-strategy,” the President said.

Murmu also said this 25-year period of Amritkal is golden century of independence and the period of building a developed India. “These 25 years are for all of us and for every citizen of the country to show the culmination of our duties,” she said.

On the government’s fight against corruption, Murmu said, “My government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. That’s why a continuous fight against corruption is going on for the past years. We have ensured that honesty will be respected in the system.”

Earlier, there was a long wait for the tax refund. Today, the refund is received within a few days of filing the ITR. Today, along with transparency, the dignity of the taxpayers is also being ensured through GST, she added.

“From removing fake beneficiaries from Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile to One Nation One Ration Card, we have made a huge permanent reform. Over the years, in the form of DBT, in the form of Digital India, the country has prepared a permanent and transparent system,” the President said.

Speaking on the political instability across the world, she said, “Wherever there is political instability anywhere in the world, those countries are surrounded by a massive crisis. But due to the decisions, my government took in the national interest, India is in a better position as compared to other countries.”

“The benefit of a stable and decisive government is being reaped by us against the biggest crisis in 100 years and in tackling the situation that arose after it,” the President said.

She said the government is of the clear opinion that corruption is the biggest enemy of democracy and social justice. “To seize the property of fugitive economic offenders, my government passed the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act,” Murmu said.