Leopard walks into cage, gets trapped

February 2, 2021

Villagers lend helping hand to shift the cage

H.D. Kote: Villagers of Nayakanahundi, thronged in large numbers, not only to have a glimpse of the leopard, which had walked into the cage and got trapped in the wee hours of today, but also to lend a helping hand to the Forest Department staff in shifting the cage.

The six-year-old leopard was seen at Holehundi, Kodaralimara, Siddaramanahundi, Madapura Hand Post, Kolagala villages surrounding H.D. Kote since 15 days and yesterday evening, it had killed a goat at Nayakanahundi. Yesterday night, the Forest Department staff had placed a cage at a field in Nayakanahundi and had placed the half devoured goat inside the cage as bait. This morning at about 2.30, the leopard walked into the cage and was trapped.

As soon as the news of the leopard trapped in the cage spread, villagers thronged the spot to have a glimpse of the feline and helped the Forest Department staff to place the cage on the vehicle, following which the cage was shifted to the Hand Post Forest Office. Sources said that the leopard would be released into Nagarahole Forest.

H.D. Kote Range Forest Officer (RFO) Shalini, Deputy Range Forest Officer (DRFO) Savitha, Forest Guard Surendra, H.D. Kote Circle Inspector Puttaswamy and other officials were present.