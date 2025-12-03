Leprosy campaign: 2 children found infected; 863 suspected cases

December 3, 2025

Teams detecting symptoms at Mysuru Urban and Rural areas, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks; campaign to conclude on Dec. 9

Mysore/Mysuru: The Leprosy Case Detection Campaign, that was launched in the district on Nov. 24, has so far identified two confirmed cases in children and 863 suspected cases, in Mysuru Urban and Rural, Nanjangud and T. Narasipur taluks. The campaign concludes on Dec. 9.

During the survey, the officers visited 41,698 households comprising Mysuru Urban and Rural and two taluks, covering a population of 1,18,039. Among them, two children were diagnosed to be suffering from leprosy, albeit in a mild manner, while 863 were suspected to have caught the symptoms.

Target set

Including Mysuru Urban and Rural and two taluks, the target has been set to visit total 76,980 households, aiming to reach 3,09,984 people. A total of 215 teams, comprising 550 officers have been constituted for the purpose, with 27 involved in supervising the campaign.

In Mysuru Urban & Rural areas alone, a total of 44,418 households have been marked for the visit, followed by 85,897 in Nanjangud and 51,800 in T. Narasipur. Team wise, 159 teams comprising 318 officers are involved in the task, followed by 13 teams comprising 146 in Nanjangud taluk and 43 teams including 86 officers in T. Narasipur taluk.

Slit Skin Smear Test

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District Leprosy Eradication Officer Dr. B. Brinda clarified, the suspected 863 cases still need to undergo a detailed diagnosis. The lab technicians at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) have been trained in running a Slit Skin Smear Test, with the facilities provided to conduct the tests at respective PHCs itself.

Every team consists of a male Health Officer and female Asha Worker, so that they can test the people gender wise respectively. Daily target of visiting 25 houses in Urban and 20 in rural areas have been set for the enumerators.

Dr. Brinda further clarified that, confirmed case of leprosy in two children are not of serious nature. It is classified as a paucibacillary (PB) case and shall be treated for a period of six months.

New cases

In Mysuru, 47 new leprosy cases have been detected from April to Oct. 2025 and 56 leprosy cases have completed the treatment cycle during the same period.

If the leprosy patients require reconstructive surgery (RCS surgery), the operation will be conducted freely, without charging them. Besides, such patients will be eligible for the financial aid of Rs. 12,000 from the Government. That apart, they will be given multi-cellular rubber (MCR) footwear twice in a year. The leprosy patients will be treated and provided with medicine for free at all the Government hospitals, Dr. Brinda added.

‘Focus on taluks with most cases’

The Leprosy Case Detection Campaign is selectively more focused on Mysuru Urban and Rural areas, T. Narasipur and Nanjangud taluks, for the highest number of leprosy cases are detected in those areas. A total of 39 leprosy patients in Mysuru Urban & Rural and T. Narasipur and Nanjangud taluks are under treatment, including 20 in Mysuru Urban & Rural and 19 (including the old cases) in the two taluks, said Dr. Brinda.