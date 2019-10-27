Let more UDAN Flights “Udne Do” from Mysuru

October 27, 2019

Sir,

At present there are more than half-a-dozen flights from our city every day to cities like Bengaluru, Chennai and Goa, etc., and as per the Director of Mysuru Airport, the occupancy rate is 80% to 90%. This is really a good news and will certainly reduce the burden on the already overburdened surface transport system.

This news gives incentive for two postponed items. One is to add flights to neighbouring cities like Mangaluru, Belagavi, Kannur, etc. The other item is to expand the runway urgently to accommodate larger jet aircraft to fly directly to Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi without touching Bengaluru. This will cater to passengers from Kodagu and Nanjangud also.

The only flight which has a low number of passengers is the Mysuru-Bengaluru flight. This flight is at noon and is really not convenient to anyone coming to Mysuru on a day’s business. Also it does not serve any international passenger as their flights invariably arrive in the early morning hours and depart late at night. To suit their requirements, I suggest two flights, one at 6.30 am from Bengaluru and back, and another around 5 pm from Bengaluru and back. These two flights will cater for international passengers as well as business executives who want to make a day’s visit to the other city.

– U.B. Acharya, Jayalakshmipuram, 26.10.2019

