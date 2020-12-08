Life Certificate: Pensioners’ woes
December 8, 2020

Sir,

Today I went to the Chamaraja Mohalla Branch of Canara Bank for submitting the form to give my Life Certificate. It was a harrowing experience for me which took more than half-an-hour wait to get it accepted.

I could also sympathise with the poor lady who was struggling, referring to her mobile and the machine repeatedly typing numbers from the form.

What it used to take barely a few minutes earlier has now turned out to be a nightmare for pensioners with elaborate form filling. The worst thing is about getting finger print which can never be successful as by age it has faded. Quite a few elderly women were waiting patiently.

One of the pensioners waiting for a long time said that in other banks this kind of check of finger print is not done. This elaborate form filling is perhaps evolved because of fraud. I do not see any logic when we give our Aadhaar card/PAN and our mobile number, it should be more than sufficient.

Hope the authorities will realise the problem of pensioners and take action to simplify the system.

– H.R. Bapu Satyanarayana, Saraswathipuram, 7.12.2020

ONE COMMENT ON THIS POST To “Life Certificate: Pensioners’ woes”

  1. Kiran says:
    December 10, 2020 at 11:33 am

    Kindly do not harass pensioners since they are senior citizens

