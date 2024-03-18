In Briefs

Light and Sound Technology Workshop

March 18, 2024

A Light and Sound Technology Workshop is being organised at RamaGovinda Rangamandira in Ramakrishnanagar in the city from Mar. 29 to 31. The workshop is being jointly organised by Nudiranga Foundation, Kuvempunagar and Kannada Vikasa Shaikshanika, Samajika, Samkrutika Samsthe, said Foundation President S.R. Sudarshan while addressing the media at Pathrakartara Bhavan, yesterday. A team, led by theatre technology expert Aruna Murthy, will conduct the workshop. Complete information about the management of Light and Sound in theatre will be taught at the workshop. For details, contact Mob: 98458-98982.

