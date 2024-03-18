cOnline services of CESC unavailable

March 18, 2024

In view of the upgradation of its IT services, certain online services like payment of bills, new connection services, change of name and others, for RAPDRP consumers of the following urban areas, will not be available till Mar. 19, says a press release from CESC: V.V. Mohalla, Hootagalli, Kumvepunagar, Rama-krishnanagar, Central Sub-Division, Chamundipuram, N.R. Mohalla, Jyothinagar, Nanjangud, K.R. Nagar, Hunsur, Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, Madikeri, Mandya, Malavalli, Hassan, Channarayapattana and Arasikere towns. A duration of about 15 days is needed for the software to stabilise and some discrepancies are possible during this period. CESC regrets the inconvenience caused to the consumers during this period and has sought the public cooperation.