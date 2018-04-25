Line drawing Expo marks Dr. Raj’s birth anniversary

Retired Principal Prof. M. Krishnegowda (2nd from left), who inaugurated the three-day line drawing exhibition on matinee idol late Dr. Rajkumar and other actors, at Mysore Art Gallery on Ramanuja Road in city on Apr.24, is seen with artist-cum-retired teacher Mallikarjuna, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota Mysuru President M. Chandrashekar, theatre person Rajashekar Kadamba, Mysore Art Gallery President L. Shivalingappa and Secretary Dr. Jamuna Rani Mirle. The expo, organised marking the 89th birth anniversary of Dr. Rajkumar, will be open from 10 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow. A resident of Chamundipuram, Mallikarjuna has created over 20 line drawings of Dr. Rajkumar in a time span of one month to celebrate the thespian’s birth anniversary. The expo also features drawings of late actors Thoogudeepa Srinivas, Vajramuni, Balakrishna, Ashwath, Nagendra Urs, Udayakumar, Manjula, Kalpana and others.
Photo News
