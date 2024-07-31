July 31, 2024

The 2nd installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Lions Club of Mysore Vishwamanava Kuvempu was held on Sunday at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha Hall in Jayalakshmipuram.

R. Ramesh Kumar (Richie) was sworn-in as Club President for the year 2024-25 while T. Nagaraje Gowda as Secretary and B.N. Shivakumar as Treasurer.

The new team was installed by M. Anil Kumar, Past District Governor and was inducted by R.D. Kumar, Advocate and LICF District Co-ordinator. Srinivas, ex-Corporator, was the Chairman of the Installation Committee. Last year the Club headed by N.P. Ramesh took up various activities for the welfare of the people and the new Committee headed by Ramesh Kumar plans to hold health camps, health talks, talks on cyber crime and reaching out to deserving needy people. On the occasion the new Committee handed over the Braille script sheet to Deaf and Dumb School Superintendent Satish.