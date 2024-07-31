Lions Club of Mysore Vishwamanava Kuvempu
Photo News

Lions Club of Mysore Vishwamanava Kuvempu

July 31, 2024

The 2nd installation ceremony of new office-bearers of Lions Club of Mysore Vishwamanava Kuvempu was held on Sunday at Kodagu Sahakara Sangha Hall in Jayalakshmipuram.

R. Ramesh Kumar (Richie) was sworn-in as Club President for the year 2024-25 while T. Nagaraje Gowda as Secretary and B.N. Shivakumar as Treasurer.

The new team was installed by M. Anil Kumar, Past District Governor and was inducted by R.D. Kumar, Advocate and LICF District Co-ordinator. Srinivas, ex-Corporator, was the Chairman of the Installation Committee. Last year the Club headed by N.P. Ramesh took up various activities for the welfare of the people and the new Committee headed by Ramesh Kumar plans to hold health camps, health talks, talks on cyber  crime and reaching out to deserving needy people.  On the occasion the new Committee handed over the Braille script sheet to Deaf and Dumb School Superintendent Satish.

Recent News
ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching