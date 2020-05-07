Liquor sale during COVID-19 erased social distancing
Voice of The Reader

Liquor sale during COVID-19 erased social distancing

May 7, 2020

Sir,

Whatever it may be the reasons for opening liquor shops amid COVID-19 in the country, social distancing has taken a back seat in many parts of the nation. It is feared that it may lead to spread of infection, if any one person in that group is symptomatic and contact tracing is also not possible in such occasions. Serpentine queues beyond 2 kms long are also seen in many places to buy the ‘precious’ liquid. 

 Increasing the price up to 75% did not deter the liquor lovers stop buying it. There was also a suggestion from public to mark the finger of the liquor buyers with indelible ink and such persons should be barred from receiving the free food and grocery distributed by charity organisations or the government. 

It is very unfortunate that in some places teachers were assigned the job of controlling the unruly crowd who came to buy the liquor. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has cautioned people that consuming the liquor may weaken the body and reduce the immunity level making liquor consumers more susceptible for COVID-19 infection.

 Hence, people may think twice before consuming the liquor, especially during COVID-19 pandemic and follow social distancing to avoid getting infected before the consumed alcohol damages their health.

– Dr. S. V. N. VIjayendra, Roopanagar, 6.5.2020

