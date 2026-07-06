Lit Fest ends on musical note with ‘Song from the South’ 

July 6, 2026

Mysuru: The two-day 10th Mysuru Literature Festival, organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and the Mysuru Book Clubs Charitable Trust at Hotel Southern Star, concluded yesterday with a series of engaging panel discussions in Kannada and English, book releases and cultural programmes. The festival featured discussions on a wide range of subjects, including art, culture, environment, women’s empowerment and technology.

One of the highlights was the session ‘Song from the South,’ which celebrated the rich musical heritage and cultural traditions of South India. It featured ghata artiste Sumana Chandrashekar, veena exponent Jyotsna Hebbar and vocalist Sharath R. Rao, who also treated the audience to a musical performance.

Introducing the session, Sharath R. Rao said, the gathering was not merely to discuss a book on the ghata, but also to explore the instrument’s historical, cultural and civilisational significance.

“While Jyotsna is a terracotta artiste, Sumana is a ghata artiste. Though they work in different fields, both are connected by the same element: Soil. Sumana creates music from clay, while Jyotsna transforms it into art,” he said.

Speaking after the release of her book, ‘Song of the Clay Pot: My Journey with the Ghatam,’ Sumana said, she was delighted to see the work launched in the presence of Sharath and Jyotsna.

“There is no doubt that soil has a personality of its own. Iron, terracotta and paper too have their own nature and character. Soil has witnessed the rise of civilisations. Much of what we know about ancient civilisations has been possible because fragments of earthen pots have survived the passage of time,” she said.