Literature must reach the heart: Dr. Gururaj Karajagi

February 22, 2026

Seventh edition of Mysuru Literary Fest-2026 begins

Mysore/Mysuru: Eminent educationist and author Dr. Gururaj Karajagi inaugurated the seventh edition of Mysuru Literary Fest-2026 this morning. The event was organised by the Mysore Literary Association at the Maharaja’s College Centenary Hall.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Karajagi highlighted the transformative power of literature. A book may begin as a source of entertainment, but it ultimately leads to personal transformation and enriches the reader’s life experience, he said.

Emphasising the intersection of literature, education and human values, he observed that literature must impart morals, empathy and compassion. “Literature should not merely appeal to the intellect but must reach the heart. It teaches life lessons and offers life-altering motivation,” he noted.

Referring to writers such as Beechi and Valmiki and works including Mookajjiya Kanasugalu by Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth, Gitanjali by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Yayati by Girish Karnad and Mysuru Mallige by K. S. Narasimhaswamy, he said only a few personalities and literary works transcend time and remain etched in public memory.

Literature, he added, should serve as a beacon of light, inspiring and transforming lives.

In his welcome address, Prof. K.C. Belliappa, Founder-President of the Mysore Literary Association, traced the organisation’s journey since its inception in July 2016. He recalled that the Association hosted literary festivals in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted activities.

After resuming in 2023, the Association has continued its efforts, now marking its seventh edition. He underscored the importance of teamwork in sustaining such initiatives and expressed gratitude to donors for their support, which ensured the Association’s financial stability.

The sessions following the inauguration include a lecture by Prof. B. Hariharan, senior professor of English at the University of Kerala, on “Don Quixote’s Life in New Translations.”

Author and illustrator Preeti Shenoy will be in conversation with Geetha Kariappa. Film critic and writer M. K. Raghavendra will speak on “Narration in Indian Popular Cinema and The Mimetic Urge.” Chandan Gowda, Dean of the School of Liberal Arts at Vidyashilp University, will deliver a lecture titled “Romancing Development: The Mysore Episode.”

Association Honorary Secretary Reginald Wesley, Treasurer Chethan, Executive Committee Members A.K. Monnappa, K.C. Haridas, Prof. Anita Vimla Braggs, Prof. C. Naganna, Prof. Shakira Jabeen and Dr. Nishita Krishnaswamy, among others, were present.