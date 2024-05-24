Local body elections soon after LS polls: CM

May 24, 2024

‘High Command had assured MLC post to Dr. Yathindra after he vacated Varuna’

Mysore/Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that the State Government plans to hold elections for local bodies, including Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat, and BBMP, once the Model Code of Conduct is lifted after the Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the media outside his T.K. Layout residence this morning, Siddaramaiah stated that the Government is ready to conduct the elections and will release reservation matrix shortly after completing the delimitation process.

Responding to calls for his son, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, to contest the upcoming Council polls from the Assembly, Siddaramaiah mentioned he had desired to contest from Kolar in the previous Assembly polls. However, the Party’s High Command directed him to contest from Varuna Assembly Constituency, assuring an MLC post for Dr. Yathindra. Siddaramaiah added that he is unaware of the High Command’s decision regarding Dr. Yathindra’s candidacy.

In response to former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s (HDK) call to interrogate Dy.CM D.K. Shivakumar in the alleged sleaze video case involving JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, the CM stood by Shivakumar. He alleged that HDK had named Shivakumar to divert attention from the serious allegations against Prajwal.

Regarding former PM Deve Gowda’s stern warning to Prajwal, Siddaramaiah expressed doubts about the Gowda family’s claim of being unaware of Prajwal’s whereabouts. Siddaramaiah mentioned that the PM’s Office did not respond to his letters concerning the alleged sleaze videos.

Siddaramaiah savours masala dosa

As MLC hopefuls and their supporters gathered outside the CM’s residence at T.K. Layout in city this morning, CM Siddaramaiah, accompanied by Ministers Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa and K. Venkatesh, MUDA Chairman K. Marigowda, former MLA Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah and others took a brief break at the renowned Mylari Hotel in Nazarbad to enjoy its famous Mylari Masala Dosa. The quaint eatery has been dishing out this delicacy for more than three decades, known for its distinctive recipe. Siddaramaiah, a masala dosa aficionado, seldom misses a chance to relish this local favourite whenever he’s in Mysuru, squeezing it into his busy schedule whenever possible.