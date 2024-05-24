Lokayukta raids Mysore Palace ticket counters
News, Top Stories

Lokayukta raids Mysore Palace ticket counters

May 24, 2024

Seizes Rs. 4.10 lakh unaccounted cash

Mysore/Mysuru: Lokayukta sleuths have unearthed a large scale corruption during its raid on Mysore Palace ticket counters yesterday.

Following information about corruptions at the Palace entry gates and parking lot, a team of Lokayukta officials and staff raided the ticket counters of Mysore Palace during which they found Rs. 4.10 lakh unaccounted cash and seized it.

The raid was conducted under the guidance from Lokayukta SP Sachit in which Dy.SPs, Mysuru Division Officers and staff took part. Lokayukta officials, who have seized the unaccounted cash, are investigating.

District Minister reacts

Meanwhile, District Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa told media persons this noon that the Lokayukta, which raided the ticket counters of Mysore Palace, will conduct investigation and initiate legal action.

Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya was not available for comments as his mobile phone was not reachable.

