BSS Vidyodaya inaugurated in city

May 24, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: BSS Vidyodaya (formerly Bhagini Seva Samaja), a joint initiative of Y.K. Amrutha Bai S.K. Surama Bai Bhagini Seva Samaja Educational and Cultural Trust and Sri Vijaya Vittala Vidya Pratishtana, was inaugurated at Krishnamurthypuram in city last evening.

Udupi Sri Palimar Mutt Seer Sri Vidyadheesha Theertha Swamiji, Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and Udupi Pejawar Mutt Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji inaugurated the school by lighting the lamp at the programme held at Vishwesha Theertha Auditorium in the premises of the school.

In his address, Palimar Mutt Seer said “It is a matter of immense happiness that the school was inaugurated on the day of Vyasa Purnima celebrated in commemoration of Maharshi Vyasa who gifted Mahabharata, a treasure trove of knowledge to the society. Let all the students acquire knowledge like Vyasa.”

The school is not just a building but a study centre for tiny-tots. It is also a temple as we see God in the form of kids, added Swamiji.

Crediting Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji for having participated in the consecration ceremony of Balak Ram idol at Ayodhya, he said “If one idol of Balak Ram is consecrated at Ayodhya, several thousands of Balak Rams are taking shape in the academic circle of Mysuru. If the idol of Balak Ram is installed in Ayodhya, several thousands of Jangama (moving) Balak Ram can be seen at this school.”

Palimar Swamiji also blessed that Bhagini Seva Samaja, which has metamorphosed into BSS Vidyodaya, grow as a behemoth institution in the world.

Suttur Mutt Seer said “BSS Vidyodaya has made a new start for expanding the knowledge horizon in Mysuru. The students should be the legatee of our tradition. Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala is the much sought after school in the city and it is a matter of happiness that BSS Vidyodaya has made a new beginning as a branch school.”

Explaining further, Suttur Seer said “If the intelligent doesn’t tread on a good path in the society, it will lead to many destructive activities. Hence it is imperative to inculcate good culture along with education to children. We should give priority to instil good qualities in them, without waiting for tomorrow. No wealth is greater than knowledge. Hence educational institutions that provide knowledge should reach greater heights.”

Heaping praises on Amrutha Bai, Founder of Bhagini Seva Samaja, Pejawar Seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji said “The dream of Amrutha Bai has reached another level and her grand-children have dedicated the Samaja to our Guru (previous pontiff of Pejawar Mutt Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji). While planets and stars define the destiny of a person, it is the children who glitter like stars ensure a prosperous future of the country. We should provide good culture along with education and it is with the same motto this school has made a beginning.”

In his introductory address, Hon. Secretary of BSS Vidyodaya R. Vasudev Bhat said “Both the school and its building are new. It is Amrutha Bai who founded Bhagini Seva Samaja here which has completed 101 years of its existence. Surama Bai spearheaded the institution after her mother Amrutha Bai. Later, the family of Surama Bai handed over the school to Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji in the year 2012. This new school will start functioning from this academic year 2024-25 with 150 students already admitted.”

Retired teacher feted

G. Padmavathi, a 96-year-old retired Hindi teacher of Bhagini Seva Samaja (BSS), was felicitated with a memento, along with several other donors, for generously contributing to the construction of BSS Vidyodaya building. She had served at BSS from 1951 to 1967 and donated her savings towards the new school building.

Earlier, Hamsini Kumar and troupe presented a devotional music programme setting the tone for the inaugural ceremony.

Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala Chairman R. Guru welcomed. BSS Vidyodaya Trustee K.S. Gururaj proposed a vote of thanks. Deepika Pandurangi anchored the programme.

BSS Vidyodaya Working President and grandson of Amrutha Bai, B. Srinivas, Treasurer H.T. Swarna Kumar, Trustees Padmaja Srinivas, Vandana Govinda Krishna, H. Muralidhar Bhat, Aparna Srinivas; Management Trustees of Vijaya Vittala Vidyashala Ravikumar, Phaniraj, K.N. Prasad; the faculty of BSS Vidyodaya and Vijaya Vittala Group of Institutions and others were present.