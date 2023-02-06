India is at a turning point in history: RSS General Secretary

February 6, 2023

13th Convocation of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research

Mysore/Mysuru: For several decades, India had to undergo many hardships like internecine clashes, policy problems, poverty, illiteracy, corruption and many more. “We had to beg before many countries for help. Fortunately, that difficult period is over now and we have been able to achieve self-reliance in food production, electrification, energy, security and infrastructure at a never-before rapid pace,” said RSS Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale.

He was delivering the 13th Convocation address of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) at Sri Rajendra auditorium in JSS Medical College premises, Sri Shivarathreeshwara Nagar, this morning in the presence of Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji and others.

“India is at a turning point in history. On the one hand, it is emerging from a bleak situation to a leadership position. On the other, it has to address issues of national security — both external and internal as vested interests are at work to break the country,” he opined.

“The nation is now making historic strides. Bharat is awakening and people are abandoning their deep slumber. This ancient civilisation has faced many ups and downs, but it has never ended. We are suffering from some long-time illnesses such as social inequality, casteism, social strife, outdated customs and so on,” he noted.

India has intrinsic strength to rise again

Also, India is gripped with some modern ailments like unbridled consumerism, love for commodities, licentiousness, moral turpitude, alienation, psycho-somatic diseases, etc. “We have to redeem our society from these evils. Our country has passed through trying times and has the intrinsic strength to rise again,” he added.

Although foreign rulers left India seven decades ago, a vast section of the educated class continues to be in mental slavery. “The Eurocentric ideas, systems and practices, the Western world view are still ruling us for decades. The wish of Thomas Macaulay to create a class of people who are Indians in blood and colour, but English in taste, in opinion, morals and intellect is almost fulfilled,” he said.

Casting aspersion against India’s culture

“These people who held key positions in education, judiciary, administration, institutions, in art and culture arena and in media did not merely remain mentally imprisoned, but they continue to cast aspersion against India’s culture and have aversion to anything Indian and opposed Indian-ness. Therefore, there is a need for decolonising minds. The soul of Bharat, long suppressed, should find utterance,” Dattatreya Hosabale added.

“A well-thought-out plot is being executed by some vested interests to show India in a bad light, distort its history, tarnish cultural traditions and denigrate the values it has stood for. This course has to change. A grand narrative of Bharat has to be built — both strengthening the cultural identity and flourishing of Bharat as a strong and prosperous nation have to be our mission,” RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said.

The global role of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is evolving into an unprecedented stage. “Our country is hosting this year’s G-20 events. Bharat’s approach of ‘World is one family’ is being reflected in the G-20’s theme — One Earth-One Family-One Future. At the same time, a cultural rejuvenation is happening across India. Our highly talented young people are capable of competing with the world in many fields,” he added.

In a word of advice to the students, the RSS General Secretary said that the ‘Amrit Kal’ where India will complete 100 years of independence belongs to the students and youths. “The next 25 years belong to you. This will be a golden period both for your personal life and for the nation’s life. Hence it is extremely important how you will chart your path and what role will you play to make this nation further great,” he said. JSS AHER Vice-Chancellor Dr. Surinder Singh welcomed. Pro-Chancellor Dr. B. Suresh, Executive Secretary Dr. C.G. Betsurmath, Registrar Dr. B. Manjunatha and others were present. In all, 2,339 students received their degrees and diplomas in various faculties. 65 candidates were awarded Doctor of Philosophy degrees, 25 candidates Master of Philosophy degrees and 6 candidates were conferred with Doctorate in Medicine and MCh degrees. 60 academic toppers were presented with 83 medals and awards for exceptional academic performance.