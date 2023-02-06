Patients hail facilities at two new Hospitals on KRS Road

February 6, 2023

Both Govt. Hospitals to function from 9 am to 4 pm ; More than 100 avail treatment on Day-1

Mysore/Mysuru: More than 100 patients availed treatment at the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre that were opened this morning.

Though only select Departments were opened, patients appreciated the District Administration’s move and complimented the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) for the long-pending initiative.

People started pouring into the Hospitals from early in the morning and most of them were from the economically weaker sections of society.

Earlier, they had to go to the crowded and congested K.R. Hospital and what they have now is two spacious Hospitals that will slowly transform the healthcare scenario of Mysuru.

Though many patients squatted on the ground in front of the medical departments as seating furniture was not placed, they hailed the new set-up and were elated to meet their familiar doctors.

Over 50 new patients got enrolled in the departments and there were more than 100 old patients who were sent there from the K.R. Hospital Departments.

To start with, facilities like plastic surgery, orthopaedics, paediatric surgery, neurology, neuro-surgery, urology, nephrology, gastroenterology, medical oncology, surgical oncology and Out-Patient Departments have begun at the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre has the inpatient department comprising 130 beds and surgery departments.

As of now, the hospitals will function from 9 am to 4 pm and the timings will be extended depending on the situation and need. Sign boards have been put up at the shifted departments at K.R. Hospital, asking the patients to go to the hospitals on KRS Road.

A dedicated ambulance with a driver has been stationed at the K.R. Hospital premises to shift emergency patients to the hospitals on KRS Road and patients were seen taking autos and buses to reach the KRS Road this morning.

“The response has been good and we will gradually increase the facilities, equipment and staff. As of now, only limited facilities have been made available at the two hospitals on the KRS Road. They will grow to be full-fledged hospitals for the poor and needy in the due course of time,” Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, Dean and Director, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) told Star of Mysore this morning.

When asked about writing to KSRTC to depute special buses for patients to travel from K.R. Hospital to the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre, Dr.Dakshayini said that as of now, there are no such plans.

“We need to see the trend and how the patients are responding to the new facilities in the coming days. If need be, we will station the MMC&RI College bus in front of the K.R. Hospital daily to transport poor patients after assessing their affordability factor. If the patients cannot afford auto or bus transport, we will definitely help them as our institution is dedicated to public service,” she added.