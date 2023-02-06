DDPI inspects ISKCON’s mid-day meals preparation facility
News

February 6, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As ISKCON, which is supplying mid-day meals to select Schools of the city and taluk, gets ready for starting another food preparation facility, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs visited the existing facility here on Friday and inspected the preparation of meals and quality of ration used for the purpose.

Speaking to press persons later, Ramachandraraje Urs said that ISKCON has been supplying meals to over 18,000 children of 142 Schools in the city and taluk for the past few years. Now ISKCON has planned to set up another  food preparation facility at Mahadevapura, he noted.

Maintaining that the quality and quantity of food being supplied has been checked, Urs said that ISKCON is found to be maintaining consistent quality and at the same time also ensuring hygiene  and cleanliness.

ISKCON’s Krishnashekardas and Pankajadridas, Akshaya Patre Foundation Manager Jnanesh Nataraj, Mysuru District Akshara Dasoha Officer Revanna, DDPI Office staff Suresh, Physical Education Officers Siddaraju, Dr.Ganesh Kumar, Dr. Mohammad Rafiq Pasha, Nagesh, Suresh, Ganesh and others were present.

