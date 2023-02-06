No better place than India to invest: PM Modi

February 6, 2023

Narendra Modi inaugurates India Energy Week 2023, first major event in India’s G20 Presidency Calendar

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this noon inaugurated ‘India Energy Week 2023’ in Bengaluru and said that it is the first major energy event in India’s G20 Presidency Calendar.

The India Energy Week (IEW) 2023 in Bengaluru will be held from Feb. 6 to 8 and is aimed to showcase the country’s rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the poll-bound State in less than a month. He visited Hubballi on Jan. 12 where he inaugurated a national youth festival and staged a massive roadshow. On Jan. 19, he was in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi Districts.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were also present at the PM’s event today.

Addressing the delegates from the energy industry across the country, the PM stressed that there is no better place than India to make energy sector investments.

“The energy sector plays a major role in deciding the future of the world in the 21st century. India is one of the strongest voices today in developing new resources of energy and in the energy transition. The country which is also all set to become a developed nation, has unprecedented possibilities for the energy sector,” he said.

PM Modi also said that Bengaluru always gives him a special energy whenever he visits the city. “Bengaluru is a city filled with the energy of technology, talent and innovation. Just like me, you too must be feeling the young energy here. This is the first major energy event in India’s G20 Presidency Calendar and I am glad to be in the city,” added the Prime Minister.

He further highlighted that India remained a global bright spot even after facing the pandemic. He said, “In an IMF (International Monetary Fund) growth projection for 2023, the data suggested that India is going to be the fastest-growing major economy even after facing the impact of the pandemic and war. We have a bright future ahead.”

PM Modi will participate in a roundtable interaction with global oil and gas CEOs and will also launch multiple initiatives in the field of green energy.