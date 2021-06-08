‘Follow safety protocol, save life’

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: It is possible to avoid contracting Coronavirus if people follow Covid safety protocol strictly, opined Dr. C. Prashanth, Pulmonologist and Nodal Officer, Trauma Care Centre, Mysuru.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, he said since the day Trauma Care Centre began on April 22, over 800 patients have taken treatment and most of them have recovered. There are 135 beds of which 10 are ICU beds. Even this day, around 8-10 fresh positive cases are coming to the Centre daily. First and foremost, doctors at the Centre will instil confidence in patients and boost their morale. Talking to them frequently, feeding them and reminding that somebody was waiting for them will help to overcome fear.

“We feel sad to people dying of Coronavirus that too young people. Many more will die if they do not wear mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently. People must practice to wear mask to protect them from the Covid contagion as well as from dust. However, repeated use of the same mask will cause diseases like black fungus. It is better to regularly change the mask,” Dr. Prashanth advised people.

He said people must consult a doctor and undergo test in case they develop Corona symptoms and get treatment immediately. This will reduce the death of people as much as possible. This pandemic does not differentiate people and will attack irrespective of the fact whether the person is rich or poor. Early treatment is the only way to prevent death from this pandemic, he added.