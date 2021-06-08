Chamarajanagar Hospital tragedy: Ex-MLA Vasu urges CID probe into Rohini Sindhuri’s role

June 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Holding former DC Rohini Sindhuri responsible for Chamarajanagar incident which claimed the lives of 24 Corona positive patients, former Congress MLA Vasu of Chamaraja Constituency in Mysuru has demanded a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into her alleged role. Till the inquiry is over, she must be sent on compulsory leave without any posting.

Talking to reporters at his residence here this morning, he said an audio clipping of the conversation between Rohini and another District Officer over the oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar district, has been making rounds in social media. This audio must be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to establish authenticity. In case the audio was true, then she should be arrested and a First Information Report (FIR) should be filed against her.

Initially, the State Government claimed only three Corona patients died in the Chamarajanagar incident. But it subsequently changed its statement to say that 24 persons have died. This showed the Government’s intention of concealing the number of deaths. After much hue and cry, the Government has constituted a Commission of Inquiry into the incident. Based on the Commission’s report, the Government must punish the guilty, he added.

Taking a dig at Rohini Sindhuri, the former MLA demanded her to tender apology to Mysureans for terming local politicians as ‘land mafia’ forgetting the fact many netas from the District had been known for their honesty and commitment.

“How can she level such allegations on local politicians. She assumed charge eight months ago and did not do anything. Once the Government transferred her, she claimed of injustice meted out to her. What was she doing in the last eight months and why land scam was not probed? Rohini came to Mysuru just for show off and not to serve people. All the recent Deputy Commissioners were responsible for the controversy surrounding Kurubarahalli Survey No. 4,” he said.

On her statement that swimming pool had been built in the DC’s house for demonstration, Vasu sought to know from her was she not aware that the DC bungalow was a heritage building. She being Chairman of the District Heritage Committee must not have undertaken the construction by flouting the heritage rules. If it was for demonstration, then she should have built it in Vijayanagar Sports Grounds. Who authorised her to spend Rs. 29 lakh, he asked?