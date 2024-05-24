Cancellation of Prajwal Revanna’s passport

May 24, 2024

CM Siddu writes to PM Modi again; process on, says External Affairs Ministry

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written another letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Union Government to cancel the diplomatic passport of Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused of sexually harassing several women.

In his second letter, Siddaramaiah emphasised the severity of the accusations against Prajwal Revanna. “These incidents have not only shocked the conscience of the people of Karnataka but also caused nationwide concern,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that it is shameful that Prajwal contested the elections.

“He has misused his diplomatic privileges to flee the country and evade criminal proceedings,” Siddaramaiah noted. He also mentioned that the State Government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged crimes of Prajwal.

“The SIT has issued a blue corner notice and two more notices from the investigating officer,” he stated.

CM Siddaramaiah urged the PM to consider the matter with utmost seriousness and take prompt, necessary actions to cancel Prajwal’s diplomatic passport under Section 10(3)(h) of the Passport Act, 1967, or any relevant law, and secure his return to the country in the public interest. Meanwhile, official sources confirmed that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received a letter from the Karnataka Government seeking the revocation of the suspended JD(S) MP’s diplomatic passport.

“The MEA has received a letter from the Karnataka Government for the cancellation of the diplomatic passport of MP Prajwal Revanna. This is being processed,” a source said.