Lock-up death in Mandya

Mandya: An alleged death-in-Police-custody (lock-up death) has been reported from Mandya this morning. Hundreds of Dalits had assembled in front of Mandya West Police Station demanding action against guilty Policemen. Three Policemen are facing suspension now.

According to the Police and protesters, 48-year-old Murthy, son of Belathur Bettaiah of Besaganahalli in Maddur Taluk, was brought to Mandya West Police Station yesterday morning in connection with a motorcycle theft. Police were interrogating Murthy in connection with the case. But Murthy is said to have died in the Police Station in the wee hours of today. Sub-Inspector Anand Kumar, constables Manju and Mallikarjuna Chalaki were on duty yesterday and according to them, Murthy committed suicide by hanging. However, Murthy’s family and community members alleged that the Police tortured Murthy and he died unable to bear the pain.

As the news spread about Murthy’s death, hundreds of Dalits assembled in front of the Police Station. They demanded a fair compensation to the family members of the deceased.

Following the incident, Mandya SP G. Radhika, ASP Lavanya

and other senior Police officers visited the Police Station. Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Court Judge Jyothi too visited the spot. The post-mortem will be conducted in the presence of the Judge, following which the body will be handed over to relatives this afternoon.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, DySP Gangadhar Swamy said that all the Policemen who were on duty yesterday including the Sub-Inspector will be suspended.