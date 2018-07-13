Sensational Devu murder case at Paduvarahalli: 29 accused produced before Court to hear charges

Mysuru: All the 29 accused in the sensational Devendra alias Devu murder case including former Corporator C. Mahadesh alias Avva Madesha, Manju, Chandru alias Chandu and Shivakumar were this morning produced before the District Special Trial Court that has been established in Mysuru to adjudicate the case.

The accused were brought from different jails in Karnataka including Mysuru Central Jail and jails at Nanjangud, Ramanagaram and Ballari amidst tight Police security this morning and were produced before Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.L. Krishnappa Vantigodi. They were produced before the Court to hear the charges filed against them.

The Jayalakshmipuram Police had submitted a 11,000-page chargesheet against 29 accused. There are 480 witnesses to the case.

Devu was murdered on 5.5.2016 at Paduvarahalli (Vinayakanagar) at 7.10 am by a gang who came in a jeep. Devu (35), a resident of Paduvarahalli and a rowdy-sheeter, was killed by a gang near Jodi Maramma Temple when he (Devu) and his accomplices were standing near the temple and talking.

Following the murder, the then Jayalakshmipuram Police Inspector Thimmegowda and the then Narasimharaja ACP Umesh G. Shet had arrested 29 accused including Madesha, Manju, Chandru alias Chandu and Shivakumar for the killing act and conspiracy.

The Police had booked the accused under Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KOCA) that is aimed at curbing the menace of organised crime as the existing penal laws and adjudicatory mechanism are not adequate to deal with crimes such as contract killing.

It may be recalled here that the Karnataka High Court (HC) had recently dismissed two writ petitions filed by the accused questioning the move by the Jayalakshmipuram Police to book them under KOCA. While dismissing their plea, the HC had asked the accused to approach the District Special Trial Court that has been established in Mysuru to hear this case. The HC had also directed the Trial Court to adjudicate the case by March 2019.

Hundreds of people had assembled in the Court complex this morning as the accused were led into the Court Hall. Krishnaraja Assistant Commissioner of Police Dharmappa, Narasimharaja ACP C. Gopal supervised the security operations along with Inspectors of Lakshmipuram, Hebbal, Vidyaranyapuram, Saraswathipuram and Jayalakshmipuram. After the Court hearing, the accused are scheduled to be taken back to their respective jails.