KRS water level touches 120 ft, Suttur bridge getting submerged

Mandya: Heavy rain in the Cauvery catchment areas has left all the reservoirs in the region almost brimming. The KRS reservoir has reached 120.20 ft with only 4.6 ft left for it to touch the maximum level of 124.80 ft.

With heavy inflow into the dam, the water level has increased by over 12 ft in the last four days. If the heavy inflow continues, the dam is expected to reach the maximum level in a day or two.

Kabini Dam in H.D.Kote has reached its maximum level and the outflow has been increased as a safety measure.

Harangi Dam level this morning stood at 2857.12 ft as against the  maximum level of 2,859 ft.

Suttur-Mysuru bridge and watching Kapila River in full spate after five years.

With heavy discharge from the Kabini Dam, a bridge near Suttur that connects Suttur and Mysuru is just one feet away from getting submerged. The water touching the bridge is a sight to behold as hundreds of villagers are coming there to see the Kapila River in full spate.

