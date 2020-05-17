Lockdown relaxation: Traffic signal lights go Red and Green after two months

May 17, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: The traffic signal lights which were stopped due to lockdown has begun to function since Friday in city.

Following the relaxation of lockdown rules phase by phase, the Traffic Police personnel are now switching on the traffic signal lights across the city from 9 am to 9 pm. As movement of vehicles were banned since two months, traffic signal lights too were switched off.

Now, traffic signal lights at all 52 junctions in city have been switched on and motorists should follow the traffic rules and regulations. As many motorists are found violating traffic rules, the violations are captured by CCTV cameras and the Police are sending notices to the address of the violators through the Traffic Management Centre.

Some barricades that were installed across many roads have been removed on May 15, while a few barricades have been retained and the Police are seen manning the places.

The Police have urged motorists to follow traffic rules and carry all relevant documents while driving or riding and produce the same during checking.