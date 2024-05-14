Loco Pilot injured as tree branch falls on Memu Train

May 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: A huge branch of a tree fell on a Memu Train injuring the loco pilot (driver) near the sugar factory close to Mandya Railway Station on Monday.

S.N. Prasad, 39, is the loco pilot who suffered head injuries in the incident and was treated at the District Hospital in Mandya.

The Memu Passenger Train (No. 06525) was coming from Bengaluru to Mysuru in the evening, when the branch of tree beside the track, fell on the windshield of the train, following rain and wind, damaging the glass resulting in the injuries of loco pilot.

Following the incident, the train that was scheduled to arrive at Mysuru Railway Station at 7.30 pm, had to be stopped near Mandya.

As an alternative measure, the passengers of Memu train were deboarded and allowed to continue their journey in Vishwamanava Express train that was running on the same route (Bengaluru to Mysuru). The train reached Mysuru at 8.30 pm.