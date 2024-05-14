Duty-bound Police personnel assaulted
News

Duty-bound Police personnel assaulted

May 14, 2024

Case registered against six persons

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidyaranyapuram Police have registered a case against six persons for allegedly assaulting Police personnel on duty.

Cases have been registered against Keerthiraj, Suresh, Sharath, Madan, Adarsh and Chidananda, following a complaint from Kemparaju, a staff at Vidyaranyapuram Police Station.

In his complaint, Kemparaju has stated that he, along with his colleague Kariyappa, was conducting beat at about 12 midnight on May 11, when they saw five persons consuming alcohol and shouting loudly on the road opposite a choultry.

Kemparaju has further stated that he and Kariyappa went near those consuming liquor, collected their names and addresses and told them not to shout in the middle of the night, when the five persons abused them using foul language besides threatening with life.

Kariyappa then informed the same to Garuda Police personnel and also informed the Station House Officer requesting him to send Police staff to the spot.

Meanwhile, one of the persons caught Kemparaju on his collar and allegedly hit him on the head with his hand while another kicked him. The persons also assaulted Kariyappa, who came to the rescue of Kemparaju.

Meanwhile, other Police personnel, who were on night beat nearby and the public rescued Kariyappa and Kemparaju.

Vidyaranyapuram Police, who have registered a case, are investigating.

