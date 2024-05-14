‘Light music is at its peak, thanks to Mysore Ananthaswamy, C. Ashwath’

May 14, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Kikkeri Krishnamurthy, State Working President of Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, has said: “Sugama Sangeetha (light music) holds a distinguished position among various forms of music and great personalities like singers Mysore Ananthaswamy and C. Ashwath should be credited for taking this form of music to greater heights.”

He was speaking after inaugurating two-day workshop on light music organised by Mysuru district unit of the Parishat, at Sri Anantheshwara Bhavan in Hootagalli here recently.

As many as 150 participants attended the workshop.

Krishnamurthy said: “I am happy to attend the workshop and the participants should learn light music by practicing the poetry penned by poets and prove the strength of the music.”

Dr. Nagaraj V. Bairy, Mysuru District President of the Parishat, said: “Music camp will be organised in Mysuru every year by conducting several programmes in the coming days. The Parishat will be a perfect platform to introduce new singers & musicians.”

Dr. M.D. Sudarshan, Assistant Director of Kannada and Culture Department, assured to extend all help to the Parishat, besides thanking Bairy for organising the camp on a large scale.

David, President of Mandya District Sugama Sangeetha Parishat, said: “In the coming days, Karnataka Sugama Sangeetha Parishat will organise music concerts in Mysuru and honour veteran singers who have carved a niche on their own.”

Parishat State Secretary B.V. Praveen, Treasurer Prashanth Udupa, singers Indrani Ananth and Rashmi Chikkamagaluru, writer Jayappa Honnali, Parishat’s Mysuru District Vice-President N. Gangadharappa, Secretary Siribalu, Media Advisor N. Bettegowda and others were present.